COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam Cases By Town

There have been 39 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Putnam County the last week, according to the county's Department of Health.

There have now been 47,888 COVID tests administered in Putnam, which have resulted in 1,819 positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown, released Monday, Oct. 5.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began in mid-March.

There is one hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Putnam.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 616 (23 new cases);

Southeast: 400 (four new cases);

Kent: 281 (four new cases);

Putnam Valley: 211 (seven new cases);

Patterson: 178 (one new case);

Philipstown: 133 (no new cases).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.