COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam Cases By Town

There were no newly reported COVID-19 deaths reported in Putnam according to the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

There have now been 40,457 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,737 (30 new) positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began six months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 17 active COVID-19 cases, and 1,720 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the Department of Health:

Carmel: 572 (15 new);

Southeast: 388 (6);

Kent: 276 (6);

Putnam Valley: 197 (1);

Patterson: 173 (0);

Philipstown: 132 (0).

Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.

