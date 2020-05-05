COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Putnam County By Town

Every Putnam County town now has more than 100 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as the county approaches 1,200 total cases.

As of Tuesday, May 5, there have now been 1,196 (33 new) cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, which have resulted in 46 deaths, according to the New York State Department of Health.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, with four being discharged after being cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Each Putnam County town had multiple newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health announced. Of the confirmed cases, 53 percent were men, and 47 percent were women.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 385 (8 new);

Southeast: 231 (10);

Kent: 220 (4);

Putnam Valley: 148 (2);

Patterson: 108 (7);

Philipstown: 104 (2).

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 321,192 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.