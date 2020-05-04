COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Putnam County By Town

Twenty-nine new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Putnam County overnight, as the total continues to slowly climb as cases of the virus continue stabilizing statewide..

There have now been 1,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases - 29 new - as of Monday, May 4, according to the Department of Health, with 73 active cases, 20 more than the day before.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in Putnam.

Each Putnam County town had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health announced. Of the confirmed cases, 53 percent were men, and 47 percent were women.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 371 (6 new);

Southeast: 218 (10);

Kent: 213 (4);

Putnam Valley: 145 (4);

Philipstown: 102 (1);

Patterson: 95 (4).

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

