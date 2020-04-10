COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Orange County Fatalities, Cases By Town

There have been 14 new reported deaths from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County as the number of cases continues to climb.

There have now been 4,640 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Orange County Department of Health, which resulted in 129 deaths as of Friday, April 10.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

Palm Tree: 453;

City of Newburgh: 405;

City of Middletown: 388;

Wallkill: 384;

New Windsor: 369;

Monroe: 306;

Warwick: 280;

Newburgh: 249;

Montgomery: 248;

Goshen: 230;

Chester: 188;

Blooming Grove: 167;

Woodbury: 151;

Cornwall: 72;

Wawayanda: 72;

Highlands: 58;

Hamptonburgh: 52;

Mount Hope: 43;

City of Port Jervis: 41;

Crawford: 37;

Greenville: 35;

Deerpark: 33;

Minisink: 32;

Tuxedo: 30.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 170,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 7,744 deaths. Nationally, there have been 493,087 reported cases, resulting in 18,325 deaths.

