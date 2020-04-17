COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Putnam

With 35 newly reported cases, there are now 688 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County.

Each Putnam County town saw small gains in the number of COVID-19 cases overnight, though none more than 14. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized and the death toll has climbed to 24 since the outbreak began.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 249 (14 new);

Southeast: 126 (3);

Kent: 114 (8);

Putnam Valley: 74 (2);

Philipstown: 64 (5);

Patterson: 61 (3).

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 222,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including. Since the outbreak began, 12,199 New Yorkers have died from the virus, though the hospitalization rate and infection rates have been dropping in recent days.

