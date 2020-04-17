Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Putnam

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The latest COVID-19 statistics in Putnam County.
The latest COVID-19 statistics in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County

With 35 newly reported cases, there are now 688 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County.

Each Putnam County town saw small gains in the number of COVID-19 cases overnight, though none more than 14. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized and the death toll has climbed to 24 since the outbreak began.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

  • Carmel: 249 (14 new);
  • Southeast: 126 (3);
  • Kent: 114 (8);
  • Putnam Valley: 74 (2);
  • Philipstown: 64 (5);
  • Patterson: 61 (3).

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 222,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including. Since the outbreak began, 12,199 New Yorkers have died from the virus, though the hospitalization rate and infection rates have been dropping in recent days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.