COVID-19: Here's Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There have been nearly 400 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks in Putnam, bringing the total to more than 2,400, with four new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

A total of 73,896 COVID tests have been administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 2,465 positive cases (398 new), the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown of the numbers.

There have been 64 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began eight months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 160 active COVID-19 cases, and 2,305 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 855 (140 new);

Southeast: 568 (99);

Kent: 350 (44);

Putnam Valley: 273 (40);

Patterson: 250 (54);

Philipstown: 169 (21).

In the past 24 hours, 173,085 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 6,265 testing positive. The 3.62 percent infection rate is up from 2.96 percent the day before.

"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year.

"Celebrate Thanksgiving with your extended family: The family of New York, representative of all those people who did the right thing this entire year for one and other and acted as a family."

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

