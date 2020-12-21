COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported last week in Putnam, which also saw nearly 500 new cases confirmed across the county as the virus surges.

Putnam County officials reported 468 new cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 4,137 cases out of 98,683 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and the county is monitoring 265 active cases. A total of 66 virus-related deaths have been reported in Putnam, the same as the last COVID-19 update from the Department of Health.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health on Monday, Dec. 21:

Carmel: 1,515 (186 new);

Southeast: 955 (123);

Kent: 575 (49);

Putnam Valley: 432 (45);

Patterson: 413 (33);

Philipstown: 247 (30).

There were 156,510 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday, Dec. 20, resulting in a total of 9,007 positive cases for a 5.75 positive infection rate.

A total of 6,331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 1,095 currently in ICU. One hundred and nine new virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

