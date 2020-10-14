COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There have been 31 new positive COVID-19 cases reported the last week, according to the Department of Health.

There have now been 51,329 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,850 positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began seven months ago, and none in the last week.

The county is currently monitoring 27 active COVID-19 cases, and 1,823 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

There are three COVID-19 patients at Putnam hospital.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 633 (17 new);

Southeast: 405 (5);

Kent: 287 (6);

Putnam Valley: 213 (2);

Patterson: 179 (1);

Philipstown: 133.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,230,436 COVID-19 tests, with 476,708 testing positive. A total of 25,598 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

