COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Community

There was one new COVID-19-related death reported in Putnam County in the past week as the number of active cases continues to rise throughout the Hudson Valley.

There are now 193 active cases in Putnam County, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday, March 30. The one new death brought the total to 90 since the pandemic began last March.

According to the state Department of Health, in the past 24 hours, there were 47 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Putnam, and 11 patients are being treated in county hospitals.

The seven-day rolling average of positive infections in Putnam is at 5.2 percent, up slightly from last week.

A total of 9,319 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported out of 188,417 tested.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Putnam County on March 30:

Carmel: 79;

Southeast: 42;

Kent: 26;

Putnam Valley: 22;

Patterson: 13;

Philipstown: 11.

In Putnam, a total of 31,907 (33.26 percent) first COVID-19 doses have been administered, with 17,211 (17.4 percent) completing the vaccination process.

Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.