COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Community

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Putnam in the last week as the county approaches 100 fatalities since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Putnam County officials reported 300 newly confirmed cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 7,919 total cases out of 154,073 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March last year.

The new virus-related deaths brought the total to 84 in the county.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Putnam County, down from 16, which is monitoring 286 active cases, up slightly from last week.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health as of Thursday, Feb. 18:

Carmel: 2,959 (115 new);

Southeast: 1,602 (68);

Kent: 999 (30);

Putnam Valley: 893 (33);

Patterson: 774 (36);

Philipstown: 692 (18).

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

