Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Many NYers Are Now Fully Vaccinated With Two Doses
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County.
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Putnam in the last week as the county approaches 100 fatalities since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Putnam County officials reported 300 newly confirmed cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 7,919 total cases out of 154,073 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March last year.

The new virus-related deaths brought the total to 84 in the county.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Putnam County, down from 16, which is monitoring 286 active cases, up slightly from last week.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health as of Thursday, Feb. 18:

  • Carmel: 2,959 (115 new);
  • Southeast: 1,602 (68);
  • Kent: 999 (30);
  • Putnam Valley: 893 (33);
  • Patterson: 774 (36);
  • Philipstown: 692 (18).

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.