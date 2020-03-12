Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County.
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

There have been nearly 300 new positive COVID-19 cases reported last week in Putnam, bringing the total to more than 2,700, with four new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

A total of 82,446 COVID tests have been administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 2,465 positive cases (279 new), the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown of the numbers.

There have been 64 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began nine months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 167 active COVID-19 cases, and 2,555 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus and making it through a two-week incubation period.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

  • Carmel: 962 (107 new);
  • Southeast: 625 (57);
  • Kent: 384 (34);
  • Putnam Valley: 291 (18);
  • Patterson: 282 (54);
  • Philipstown: 178 (9).

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 19,568,173 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 655,265 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,816 COVID-19 fatalities.

