Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: AG Report Critical Of Cuomo Nursing Home Response, Says Deaths Likely Undercounted
News

COVID-19: First Cases Of Highly Contagious South African Mutant Strain Identified In US

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/dianakuehn30010

The highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa has now made its way to the United States.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced late Thursday morning, Jan. 28 the detection of two cases associated with the variant that first emerged recently in South Africa, the first such cases in the US. 

Neither patient has traveled recently, meaning the variant is likely already spreading in the community following an undetected introduction.

"At this time, there’s no evidence to suggest that the B.1.351 (South African) variant causes more severe illness," the South Carolina Health Department said in a statement.

Viruses are constantly changing, leading to the emergence of variants, including one identified earlier in the United Kingdom that has been identified now in 26 states. 

The South Africa variant has been identified in more than 30 countries.

Variants are closely monitored for their ability to spread faster or cause more disease. 

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina's Interim Public Health Director. “That’s why it’s critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. 

"These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.