Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

COVID-19: Diagnostic Drive-Through Testing Clinic Scheduled In Putnam

Kathy Reakes
Putnam County will hold another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Photo Credit: Putnam County Department Of Health Facebook

The Putnam County Department of Health is holding another drive-through testing clinic for essential workers and residents with symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The COVID-19 diagnostic drive-thru testing clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, the location has not been announced.

The testing, which is not antibody testing, is limited to 150 people who live or work in Putnam County.

To qualify for the testing you must meet the following criteria:

  • Have a history of COVID-19 symptoms or
  • Have current COVID-19 symptoms or
  • Have been in close contact with a positive case or
  • Be an essential worker with direct public contact, including but not limited to:
  • Healthcare
  • Police
  • Fire
  • Childcare
  • Delivery
  • Funeral Home
  • Postal
  • Grocery Store
  • Convenience Store
  • Gas Station
  • Transportation
  • Utility
  • Janitorial or Cleaning
  • Anyone Working Directly with the Public

To sign up for testing, complete the survey at https://www.surveygizmo.com/

You will be called for an appointment if you are selected.

