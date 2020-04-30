COVID-19: Diagnostic Drive-Through Testing Clinic Scheduled In Putnam

The Putnam County Department of Health is holding another drive-through testing clinic for essential workers and residents with symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The COVID-19 diagnostic drive-thru testing clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, the location has not been announced.

The testing, which is not antibody testing, is limited to 150 people who live or work in Putnam County.

To qualify for the testing you must meet the following criteria:

Have a history of COVID-19 symptoms or

Have current COVID-19 symptoms or

Have been in close contact with a positive case or

Be an essential worker with direct public contact, including but not limited to:

Healthcare

Police

Fire

Childcare

Delivery

Funeral Home

Postal

Grocery Store

Convenience Store

Gas Station

Transportation

Utility

Janitorial or Cleaning

Anyone Working Directly with the Public

To sign up for testing, complete the survey at https://www.surveygizmo.com/

You will be called for an appointment if you are selected.

