COVID-19: Daryl Hall Temporarily Closes Daryl's House, Popular Music Venue In Area

Daryl's House, a popular Hudson Valley music venue owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates, will halt in-person events for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 related restrictions on ticketed, indoor live music imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state's new ban prohibits ticketed comedy and music events at restaurants and bars, and only permits "incidental" music.

According to the State Liquor Authority, this means that "music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself."

The closure of Daryl's Place, located in Pawling, was announced on the venue's website on Friday, Aug. 28.

"I am so sorry to say that Daryl's House is going to have to close temporarily due to the existing situation," wrote Hall. "We're gonna come back! I hope to see everyone soon."

Free live-streamed concerts taped inside the club, however, will still be shown on the venue's website.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the club via PayPal, and to supporting the #saveourstages initiative to procure federal funding for venues impacted by the pandemic by contacting their local legislators.

Among upcoming live-streamed bands, all viewable on the venue's website at 9 p.m. are Roomful of Blues on Saturday, Sept. 12, Sean Rowe on Friday, Sept. 18 and Eliot Lewis of Hall & Oates on Thursday, Sept. 24.

