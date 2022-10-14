COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 12 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending mask-wearing in 12 New York counties amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:
- Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
- Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
- In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
As of Thursday, Oct. 13, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:
- Albany County
- Cayuga County
- Fulton County
- Madison County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Oswego County
- Rensselaer County
- Seneca County
- Warren County
- Wayne County
- Yates County
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.