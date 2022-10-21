COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 10 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending mask-wearing in 10 New York counties amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:
- Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
- Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
- In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
As of Thursday, Oct. 20, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:
Albany County
- Clinton County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Jefferson County
- Lewis County
- Oswego County
- Rensselaer County
- St. Lawrence County
- Warren County
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.