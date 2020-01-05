COVID-19 Cases In Putnam County Top 1,100: Breakdown By Town

Twenty-five new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Putnam County overnight, as the total topped 1,100 since the pandemic began in early March.

There have now been 1,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Friday, May 1, according to the Department of Health, with 57 active cases, seven less than the day before.

There are currently 20 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital.

Each Putnam County town had multiple new cases outside of Patterson, which stayed steady. Of the confirmed cases, 54 percent have been men, and 46 percent were women.

According to the Department of Health, they are still monitoring 57 potential cases of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began, 1,057 COVID-19 patients have been treated, resolved, and released from Putnam Hospital and are no longer isolated or quarantined.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 365 (9 new);

Kent: 209 (2);

Southeast: 208 (5);

Putnam Valley: 141 (6);

Philipstown: 101 (3);

Patterson: 91.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers since the outbreak began.

