COVID-19: Cases Continue To Climb In Putnam; New Breakdown By Town

There have been 52 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last week in Putnam, bringing the total to more than 2,000, with three new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

There have now been 61,646 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 2,002 positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown on Friday, Oct. 30.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began seven months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 41 active COVID-19 cases, and 1,900 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

There are now three COVID-19 patients at Putnam hospital.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 686 (14 new);

Southeast: 441 (11);

Kent: 301 (4);

Putnam Valley: 228 (4);

Patterson: 190 (3);

Philipstown: 142 (2).

In the past 24 hours, there were 146,885 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,255 positive cases, a 1.53 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,085 and there were 12 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

