COVID-19: Alert Issued After Employee At Area Store Tests Positive

A Public Health Advisory has been issued after a worker at an area store tested positive for COVID-19.

Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian announced Thursday, July 23 that the worker at Ashley Home Store at 1895 South Road (Route 9) in the Town Poughkeepsie tested COVID positive.

Anyone who shopped at Ashley HomeStore from Saturday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 15 is advised to monitor for symptoms and seek testing as a precautionary measure.

Individuals can also contact the Dutchess County Coronavirus Hotline at (845) 486-3555.

DBCH’s Rapid Response Team has been working with Ashley HomeStore to ensure it is following all recommended health and safety guidelines and protocols, and Ashley HomeStore has already conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its facility, the health department said.

Contact tracing is underway with those confirmed to have had direct contact with the individual.

“We strongly urge anyone who recently shopped at Ashley HomeStore to be aware and alert for possible symptoms,” said Vaidian. "This is an important reminder that the virus is still present in our community and we must continue to take necessary mitigation steps to keep our community safe – including wearing a face covering, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Symptoms for COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, iare:

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath/trouble breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Residents can protect themselves from COVID-19 with basic actions including:

Wear face covering when in public.

Wash their hands regularly with soap and water; spend 20 seconds thoroughly scrubbing hands

Practice social distancing –maintaining 6 feet between themselves and others

Stay home when they are sick – rest, recover, and help prevent the spread of virus and disease

