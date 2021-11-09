Convicted Area Drug Dealer Sent To Prison

A Hudson Valley man faces up to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of a criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drugs.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that Orange County resident Glenn Bradshaw, 30, of Middletown, was convicted by a jury after prosecutors argued that he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer of the City of Middletown Police Department on several times in 2019.

Following the verdict, Bradshaw was remanded to the Orange County Jail by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown.

Bradshaw is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces a total combined sentence of 36 years.

“This case demonstrates the District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop drug dealers who attempt to profit off of the addiction of others,” said Hoovler.

