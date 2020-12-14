Building Inspector Arrested For Alleged Bribe Taking, Misconduct, Police Say

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes while serving as a building inspector in Dutchess County.

John J. Fenton, of Wappinger, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 11, by state police for allegedly receiving bribes while working as a building inspector, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Fenton was arrested after state police received a complaint while he was employed as the Town of Red Hook building inspector and zone/code enforcement officer.

Fenton was charged with:

Bribe receiving

Two counts of coercion

Official misconduct

Fenton was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Dutchess County Court on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone not yet interviewed that may have possible information regarding official misconduct by Fenton is asked to please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9521280.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.