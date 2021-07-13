Boil Water Warnings Issued For Parts Of Area

Residents in part of the area are under a boil water notice after a major water system lost pressure due to a line break.

The areas under the boil water notice include the entire Staatsburg Water System including areas along Old Post Road, in the hamlet of Staatsburg, Albany Post Road, Prospect St., Mills Cross Road, extending into the Town of Rhinebeck along Mill Road, and Cove Road.

Areas in the Hyde Park Water System include:

East and West Market streets

Doty Avenue

Hudson Drive

Howard Blvd.

Stoutenburgh Drive

Stonegate Drive

Mill Road

Linden Lane

Sherwood Place

Circle Drive

Carriage House Court

Vanderbilt Lane

Scenic Drive

Huyler Drive

Residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water, town officials said.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The break took place on Friday, July 9, causing the mains to lose pressure, increasing the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water, officials said.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The service line is being repaired. Upon restoration of services, water sampling will be conducted to determine if bacteria or microbes are present.

It is likely that residents will need to boil water for the next four to five days until the required water sampling is completed.

Officials said they believe the issue should be resolved by Thursday, July 15.

Residents will be informed when tests show that they no longer need to boil water.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.