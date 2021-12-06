56 Firearms Turned In At Buyback Event In Area

Fifty-six firearms were turned in to authorities at a gun buyback event in the area.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office hosted the event in Dutchess County with the Poughkeepsie Police Department in Dutchess County on Saturday, Dec. 4.

James said her office accepts working and non-working unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation at the events.

The attorney general's office said the following firearms were turned in at the event on Saturday:

Fifteen handguns

Thirty-three shotguns and rifles

Six assault rifles

Two non-working guns

The event was part of an initiative by the attorney general's office to combat gun violence in New York State.

“Over the past year, areas throughout New York state have experienced record high levels of gun violence and devastation,” Attorney General James said in a statement. “In an effort to crack down on this violence and protect our communities, we held 18 gun buybacks and successfully took nearly 2,100 guns off the streets. Every gun that is turned in at our gun buybacks is a potential tragedy averted and a potential life saved. I thank the Poughkeepsie Police Department and our other partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support and collaboration in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

