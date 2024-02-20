Fair 12°

New Store, Deli Opens For Business In Putnam Valley

A new grocery store and deli is now open in the Hudson Valley. 

Anita's Grocery &amp; Deli celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 17.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bill Gouldman
Ben Crnic
Anita's Grocery & Deli, located in Putnam County at 299 Peekskill Hollow Rd. in Putnam Valley, held its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 17. 

In attendance at the celebration was Putnam County Legislator Bill Gouldman, who announced the store's opening on social media.

"We wish them best wishes. Let's show our support for these Putnam Valley residents," Gouldman wrote in his post. 

The store offers a selection of American, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian food. 

