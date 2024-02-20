New Store, Deli Opens For Business In Putnam Valley

Anita's Grocery & Deli, located in Putnam County at 299 Peekskill Hollow Rd. in Putnam Valley, held its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 17.

In attendance at the celebration was Putnam County Legislator Bill Gouldman, who announced the store's opening on social media.

"We wish them best wishes. Let's show our support for these Putnam Valley residents," Gouldman wrote in his post.

The store offers a selection of American, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian food.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.