New Eatery To Hold Grand Opening In Carmel: 'Hope To See You There'

Olde Tyme New York Hot Dogs, located in the Putnam County town of Carmel at 1895 Route 6, will officially open for the first time on Friday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m., the owners announced.

The new restaurant is located in the Meadow Plaza near CVS.

The veteran-owned eatery will specialize in old-fashioned hot dogs and will serve classic Sabrett dogs, the owners said.

"Thanks for all of the love and support!" the owners said in their opening announcement, adding, "Hope to see you there!"

The new restaurant will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

