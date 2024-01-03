MTA Announces Schedule Changes For Hudson, Harlem, New Haven Lines: Here's When They Start

The upcoming schedule changes will take effect on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and are expected to last until early spring, according to Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

"The tracks and switches in and around the Grand Central Terminal complex are at the heart of the Metro-North system," Rinaldi said, adding, "It is vital that we keep those tracks in a state of good repair to ensure that our Hudson, Harlem and New Haven customers can continue to enjoy safe and reliable service into Grand Central Terminal.”

The schedule changes include:

Hudson Line:

The 7:03 a.m. train from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central will not run. Any affected riders can take the 6:48 or 7:11 a.m. trains as an alternative;

The 7:35 a.m. train from Irvington to Grand Central will not run;

The 7:31 a.m. train from Croton-Harmon to Grand Central will run nine minutes earlier and make the stops of both trains;

The 6:11 p.m. train from Grand Central to Poughkeepsie will not run. Any affected riders can take the 6:15 p.m. train as an alternative;

The 6:22 p.m. train from Grand Central to Croton-Harmon will not run. Any affected riders can take the 6:25 p.m. train instead.

Harlem Line:

The 7:32 a.m. train from Southeast to Grand Central will not run. The 7:20 a.m. train from Southeast to Grand Central will leave two minutes earlier and make the stops of both trains;

The 4:48 p.m. train from Grand Central to Crestwood will not run. The 4:44 p.m. train from Grand Central to North White Plains will leave at 4:45 p.m. and make the stops of both trains;

The 5:27 p.m. train from Grand Central to Southeast will not run;

The 5:29 p.m. train from Grand Central to Brewster will instead leave at 5:27 p.m. and continue to Southeast;

The 5:17 p.m. train from Grand Central to Wassaic will also stop at Goldens Bridge, Purdys, and Croton Falls;

The 6:10 p.m. train from Grand Central to Southeast will not run. The 6:04 p.m. train from Grand Central to Southeast will leave two minutes earlier and make the stops of both trains.

New Haven Line:

The 6:07 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven will not run. The 6:12 p.m. train from Grand Central to Bridgeport will be extended to Bridgeport and will make the stops of both trains.

Those who ride on Metro-North trains can check for any possible changes on the MTA TrainTime application, officials said.

