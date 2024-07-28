Months-Long Lane Closure To Snag Traffic On Route 9D In Philipstown, Fishkill

Beginning on Monday, July 29, Route 9D will be reduced to a single lane at the Breakneck Tunnel between the Dutchess County town of Fishkill and the Putnam County town of Philipstown, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will continue through Thursday, Nov. 14, officials added.

The roadway will have alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals during the closure, which will allow crews to perform construction work.

