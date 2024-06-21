Man With No ID Killed In Patterson Crash After Speeding In Opposite Lane: Police

The crash happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, June 19 just before noon, when two cars collided on Route 311 just south of Caroline Drive in the town of Patterson, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving Sheriff's deputies found both an Infiniti on the shoulder of the road as well as an Acura that had hit a tree.

The Infiniti's driver, a 35-year-old Patterson woman, told authorities that she had been driving north on Route 311 when she saw the Acura driving south toward her in her lane at a high rate of speed. After she tried turning to avoid hitting it, the Acura hit her car on the passenger side and continued off the road where it hit the tree.

The Patterson woman was later taken to Danbury Hospital for her injuries.

Meanwhile, the Acura's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Because he had no identification with him, it took several days for authorities to identify him as New Haven County resident Rashan Hall, age 24, of Waterbury.

Hall's passenger was also taken to Danbury Hospital.

The crash is now under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

