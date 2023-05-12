Man Nabbed For Fentanyl Possession, Other Drug Charges In Brewster: Police

Putnam County resident Enrique Negron, age 41, of Brewster was arrested on Tuesday, May 9 just before authorities executed a search warrant at his residence at 104 Main St. (US Route 6), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to sheriff's deputies, Negron was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

Negron is charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Negron was arraigned in Putnam County Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date in the Village of Brewster Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.