Man Nabbed For Fentanyl Possession, Other Drug Charges In Brewster: Police

A Hudson Valley man is charged with both possessing and selling illegal drugs discovered by authorities during a search of his home, police said. 

Negron was arrested just before authorities searched his home at 104 Main St. (US Route 6) in Brewster and discovered fentanyl, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Putnam County resident Enrique Negron, age 41, of Brewster was arrested on Tuesday, May 9 just before authorities executed a search warrant at his residence at 104 Main St. (US Route 6), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. 

According to sheriff's deputies, Negron was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. 

Negron is charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Negron was arraigned in Putnam County Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date in the Village of Brewster Court. 

