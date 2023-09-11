Man Bludgeons Father To Death In Patterson: Police

The man's arrest stemmed from an incident in Putnam County on Sunday, Sept. 10, when New York State Police responded to a residence on River Road in Patterson for a reported domestic incident.

Following this, 33-year-old James C. Cherry III was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his father, 56-year-old James C. Cherry Jr., to death, police said.

Cherry was charged with second-degree murder and was later remanded to Putnam County Jail without bail following his arraignment in the Town of Patterson Court.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

