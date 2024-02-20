Man Barricades Himself Into Mahopac Apartment With Fake Handgun: Police

The incident began in Putnam County on Monday, Feb. 19 around 10:20 p.m., when residents told authorities that they had seen a neighbor flash a black handgun in a threatening manner before fleeing to his apartment on East Lake Boulevard (Route 72) in Mahopac, according to Carmel Police.

Police soon arrived and established a perimeter around the apartment while also evacuating adjacent units. They then tried contacting the man by phone but were not successful.

After this, the Putnam County Multi-Agency Police Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene, which included SWAT operators and crisis negotiators from both the Carmel and Kent Police Departments.

Additionally, the Westchester County Police Special Response Team was also called to the scene and was eventually able to enter the suspect's apartment and take them into custody without further incident.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Buccheri of Mahopac, was turned over to Carmel Police, who soon discovered an imitation handgun at the scene of the incident, police said.

Buccheri is now being held pending the following charges:

Second-degree menacing;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

