What You Need To Know About COVID Now

Mask on. Mask off. Mask on again. Delta. Lambda. How many more Greek letters will we have to use for variations of COVID? Just when we start hoping lives can return to “normal,” COVID rears its ugly head (again). For now, our new normal is not quite the old normal and Northern Westchester Hospital remains ready for everyday healthcare needs and more.

In a new YouTube Community Update, Northern Westchester Hospital’s Executive Director Derek Anderson and Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Marla Koroly set the record straight for where our area stands with COVID. The two discuss the Delta variant, vaccinations, antibody testing, staying safe and COVID testing. Of special note, Dr. Koroly shares her three expectations for the fall:

1) CDC-approved booster shots

2) The current vaccinations becoming fully FDA approved

3) Vaccinations approved for children under 12

According to Anderson, at the time of the video recording in early August, there were only two COVID patients admitted to Northern Westchester Hospital. And that has been the basic rate of COVID patients for months. For visitation guidelines, click here.

Additionally, Anderson reminds viewers that free testing is available at the hospital’s Center for Healthy Living in Chappaqua and vaccines are available by appointment there as well as of August 17.

Both Anderson and Koroly stress that the hospital is in a state of readiness and essential healthcare and routine testing should not be put off. There’s no reason to postpone that mammogram or colonoscopy.

For previous and future updates, subscribe to Northern Westchester Hospital’s YouTube channel.

Estamos compartiendo nuestra octava actualización de COVID-19 del Hospital de Northern Westchester, grabado en el 13 de augusto, 2021. Dr. Herberth Balsells, doctor de emergencias y profesor asistente de emergencias, y Rachel Merchan, LCSW, charlan sobre la variante Delta, vacunas contra COVID-19, y recursos comunitarios.