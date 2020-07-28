These Putnam County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Putnam County is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Cold Spring, cited as a "great town" with "many amenities," is the No. 1-rated municipality in the county. You can read the Niche entry here.

Cold Spring is followed by No. 2 Peach Lake, No. 3 Putnam Lake, No. 4 Lake Carmel and No. 5 Mahopac to make up the Top 5 for Putnam County.

You can view each entry and the entire list here.

