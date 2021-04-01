Northern Westchester Hospital Wants To Help Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Did you know that according to the CDC almost half of all Americans have a risk factor for heart disease? That most heart attacks (and the most severe ones) tend to happen on Mondays? Or that your heart pumps roughly 2,000 gallons of blood through your body each day? That while extremely rare, you can actually die from a (metaphorical) broken heart?

The heart and all its intricacy will be the topic of discourse—a ‘heart-to-heart,’ if you will—during a free Zoom conference on Monday, April 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. hosted by The Seema Boesky Heart Center at Northern Westchester Hospital and featuring Dr. Carl Reimers, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab; Dr. Subbarao Choudry, Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology and Melissa Hernandez, Advanced Clinical Provider, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Electrophysiology Lab.

The trio will discuss common myths about heart disease and heart conditions as well as how to reduce your risks for heart ailments at any age. A virtual tour of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Electrophysiology Lab at Northern Westchester Hospital, highlighting the latest advancements in cardiac care, will also be featured.

The Zoom event is free. Please visit 2021hearthealth.eventbrite.com to register.