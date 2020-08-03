Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital To Open New Maternity Center This Fall

by NewYork-Presbyterian
Content Partner: NewYork-Presbyterian
The soothing, modern design of the new state-of-the-art Maternity Center reimagines the experience for families with luxuriously appointed and spacious private rooms and many amenities. Photo Credit: NewYork-Presbyterian

When NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital leaders started talking about how to redesign their Maternity Center, they had a clear advantage: most members of the leadership team and redesign committee were women—and moms.

“Who better to plan a perfect maternity unit than a group of mothers?” said Dr. Meera Garcia, Division Chief of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Set to open this fall, the committee designed the new state-of-the-art center to help moms-to-be feel more at ease and families more comfortable while visiting their tiniest new member.

“We’ve created an environment that is as soothing and welcoming as possible for our moms, their partners and family so that they can have a larger role in this very special experience,” said Dr. Garcia, who is also a practicing Ob/GYN with NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley and Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The private postpartum rooms are luxurious and spacious, complete with amenities such as comfortable beds for partners, a spa-like bathroom and shower, adjustable lighting, and individual temperature control.

Each labor and delivery room includes a soaking tub, which helps with laboring and comfort. The new center is also fully equipped with multiple triage suites and operating rooms and a Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for newborns who need extra support. The hospital provides a full range of services that moms-to-be may need before, during and after birth including lactation consulting, birthing classes and breastfeeding support groups.

A Team Approach for a Superior Maternity Program

NYP Hudson Valley’s maternity program is led by Dr. Garcia as an extension of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which is a national leader in maternity care. This relationship brings the world-class services and expertise of NewYork-Presbyterian’s academic medical center here to our community.

Specialty teams—including Ob/GYNs, nurses, certified nurse-midwifes, and neonatologists work collaboratively to provide the healthiest possible journey through pregnancy—from prenatal care to childbirth, newborn care, and postpartum follow-up.

Continue reading.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, NewYork-Presbyterian

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

