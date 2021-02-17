New Classic American Restaurant Opens In Area

A much-anticipated restaurant featuring traditional American dishes launched this week in a popular spot for eateries in the area.

The owners and operators of 18 North Grill officially opened up this week in Dutchess County on Monday, Feb. 15 at the Hudson Valley Towne Center on Westage Drive in Fishkill.

According to the developers of 18 North Grill, the location at the intersection of Route 9 and Interstate 84 includes Regal Cinema 10, Famous Footwear, Boutique Wines Spirits & Cider, Van Heusen, Hudson Buffet, Chipotle, Five Guys, Boston Market and Dunkin.

The 18 North Grill takes over from the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant, which was successful for nearly two decades before being forced to file for bankruptcy last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though limited by New York’s COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, during non-pandemic times, the 9,100-square-foot restaurant can seat more than 300 patrons both inside and outside.

During the pandemic, the restaurant will be able to seat approximately 150 diners safely with tables situated more than six feet apart throughout multiple dining areas inside.

The menu at 18 North Grill includes classic American specialties including BBQ ribs, chicken wings, a series of salads and pasta, prime rib, seafood, and a variety of specialty burgers all cooked fresh. Diners will also have a wide selection of liquors and beers on tap.

18 North Grill is open for both lunch and dinner daily.

The investment group that took over the building opted to keep a familiar face in charge of 18 North Grill, which will be managed by the former manager of Charlie Brown’s, “bringing with him continuity and his vast experience with the local clientele over many years.”

