It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Putnam County?

Hey bagel lovers, it's National Bagel Day and we have picked a few spots in Putnam County that are known for serving a great bagel, of course with plenty of cream cheese or a smear.

If you don't agree with our choices, let us know where you go for bagels in the comments section. We are always on the hunt for great places to eat and love finding new spots.

But first, did you know that the bagel is nearly 500 years old and was first documented in travels from the Jewish families of Poland in the 1600s. They arrived in America with the huge Polish-Jewish immigration in the 1800s to New York where they became a huge success.

Nationwide, the bagel really didn't grab the attention of average folks until the mid-20th-century when mass manufacturing made it easier to transport those yummy round heaven of dough.

Here are our picks:

Our Town Bagels & Bakery , 961 Rt 6, Mahopac: A look at Yelp tells it all with words like "soft and chewy," and "best bagels bar none." Also known for their stuffed breakfast sandwiches with lots of bacon.

, 961 Rt 6, Mahopac: A look at Yelp tells it all with words like "soft and chewy," and "best bagels bar none." Also known for their stuffed breakfast sandwiches with lots of bacon. Brewster Hot Bagels , 2505 Carmel Ave, Brewster: Not only does this spot have awesome bagels, but they also put the cherry on top by offering acai bowls, great sandwiches, and the absolute best pistachio muffin. Also, known for great customer service.

, 2505 Carmel Ave, Brewster: Not only does this spot have awesome bagels, but they also put the cherry on top by offering acai bowls, great sandwiches, and the absolute best pistachio muffin. Also, known for great customer service. The Bagel Shoppe , 466 Main St., Beacon: Known as a "super chill place," with special french toast bagels that are "out of this world," said one Yelp writer. Also known for having great prices with two egg and cheese bagel sandwiches for only $7 bucks.

, 466 Main St., Beacon: Known as a "super chill place," with special french toast bagels that are "out of this world," said one Yelp writer. Also known for having great prices with two egg and cheese bagel sandwiches for only $7 bucks. Carmel Bagel Deli, 126 NY-52 Carmel : Best bagels in Putnam is the view of one Yelp fan. Pro tip: Order the Jack Sparrow on a French Toast Bagel. Mayo, SPK, hot sauce, and get the bagel toasted = heaven. Enough said.

126 NY-52 Carmel Best bagels in Putnam is the view of one Yelp fan. Pro tip: Order the Jack Sparrow on a French Toast Bagel. Mayo, SPK, hot sauce, and get the bagel toasted = heaven. Enough said. Patterson Daily Bagel, 103 Haviland Drive, Patterson: A great selection of bagels, including those "hard to find" flavors like blueberry. They made me an awesome bacon egg and cheese on a roll this morning, one Yelp reviewer said. Also have Boars Head meat.

So, there they are. What are your favorite spots? Leave a comment below and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.