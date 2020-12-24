Here Are Four Places For Pizza In Putnam County

Don't risk a sub-par pizza experience—thanks to the efforts of pizza-loving Yelp! reviewers, you can find the cheesiest pies with the best crusts and sauces without leaving your computer chair (that is, until you answer your front door or get in your car to pick up your pie)!

Benvenuto's Family Restaurant, 35 Secor Rd, Mahopac

For a thin pizza crust, excellent service and a highly-rated Chicken Bacon Ranch pie, visit Benvenuto's in Mahopac.

"Besides having the best pizza in the area, Benvenuto's restaurant deserves special mention. In normal times, Benvenuto had become our go-to restaurant," wrote Christopher P. "The kitchen punches well above its weight and consistently puts out exceptional dishes. Portion sizes are generous and the pricing is very reasonable. Try the specials - they have never been disappointing. Service is always on point."

Luigi's Famiglia Cucina, 62 Gleneida Ave, Carmel

Luigi's has been serving wood-fired pizza for 35 years, and offers delivery, take-out, curbside pick up and in-house dining.

"Best fettuccine Alfredo and brick oven pizzas," wrote Ilania P. "Chicken Scarpariello pizza is my favorite pizza so far, but can't wait to try the others on the menu. Also, they make you feel like family. Amazing service and lovely ambiance for date night or a family meal. Can't get enough of this place. Thank you!

901 Wood Burning Kitchen & Bar, 1410 East Main St, Shrub Oak

With an extensive menu of sweet and savory pies, there is a specialty pizza for everyone at 901. Among memorable specialties are the "Adrianna Bella" with sweet sausage, fig jam, mozzarella, burrata cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds and the "Vinny & Nicky Diavolo," made with San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, mozzarella, chili oil and calabrian chili.

"This place is new to the neighborhood and a welcomed addition," wrote Brad P. in June. "DO NOT mistake it for just another pizza place. Their modern take on everything from pizza to burgers to tacos is not to be missed. The staff is friendly and polite. Definitely worth a try."

Mike & Joes Wood Fired Pizza, 961 Rte 6, Mahopac

If you call their establishment directly at 845-628-5100, rather than using a third-party service like DoorDash, Mike & Joe's has free delivery.

"Perfect woodfire pizza. Mouth is watering thinking about it," wrote Nora M. "I like to stick with the classic cheese slice but my fiancé cant live more than three days without a Margherita slice. I don't know what kind of cheese they use but it's the perfect cheesy pull without being chewy. They also have great salads and pastas but the pizza is my fave."

