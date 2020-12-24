Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Putnam County

Don't risk a sub-par pizza experience—thanks to the efforts of pizza-loving Yelp! reviewers, you can find the cheesiest pies with the best crusts and sauces without leaving your computer chair (that is, until you answer your front door or get in your car to pick up your pie)!

Benvenuto's Family Restaurant, 35 Secor Rd., Mahopac

For a thin pizza crust, excellent service and a highly-rated Chicken Bacon Ranch pie, visit Benvenuto's in Mahopac.

"Besides having the best pizza in the area, Benvenuto's restaurant deserves special mention. In normal times, Benvenuto had become our go-to restaurant," wrote Christopher P. "The kitchen punches well above its weight and consistently puts out exceptional dishes. Portion sizes are generous and the pricing is very reasonable. Try the specials - they have never been disappointing. Service is always on point."

Luigi's Famiglia Cucina, 62 Gleneida Ave. Carmel

Luigi's has been serving wood-fired pizza for 35 years, and offers delivery, take-out, curbside pick up and in-house dining.

"Best fettuccine Alfredo and brick oven pizzas," wrote Ilania P. "Chicken Scarpariello pizza is my favorite pizza so far, but can't wait to try the others on the menu. Also, they make you feel like family. Amazing service and lovely ambiance for date night or a family meal. Can't get enough of this place. Thank you!

Gaetano Pizza, 100 Independent Way, Brewster

For a whole-wheat, crispy crust and free delivery, visit Gaetano's! Reviewers loved their ziti pizza, lasagna pizza and topping-loaded veggie pies.

"We moved to Brewster 10 months ago, and I think we have tried every pizza place in town," wrote Kimberly R. "I was disappointed with each and every pie I consumed.

"I had no idea Gaetano's was there until a friend suggested I try it. Tonight we ordered just a simple, plain pie and took it home...and it was everything I've been looking for in a pizza...and more. I'm beyond excited to have finally found my pizza shop!"

Mike & Joes Wood Fired Pizza, 961 Route 6, Mahopac

If you call their establishment directly at 845-628-5100, rather than using a third-party service like DoorDash, Mike & Joe's has free delivery.

"Perfect woodfire pizza. Mouth is watering thinking about it," wrote Nora M. "I like to stick with the classic cheese slice but my fiancé cant live more than three days without a Margherita slice. I don't know what kind of cheese they use but it's the perfect cheesy pull without being chewy. They also have great salads and pasta but the pizza is my fave."

Cold Spring Pizza, 120 Main St, Cold Spring

This eatery also has the support of a slew of Yelp! reviewers. Try their critically acclaimed Margherita pie or their original tater tot, cheddar, bacon and ranch pizza if you're feeling especially adventurous!

"Whoa! This pizza blew me away," wrote Victoria F. "My out of town guests and I went in to grab a slice of pizza while shopping in Cold Spring, but when I walked in I decided to go for the Meat Ravioli instead.

" When the gentleman came to tell me they were very sorry but had run out, I chose the Chicken Scarpariello pizza instead. I have never been so happy to be disappointed! This pizza was absolutely amazing. It was so good, one of my friends (even though he had just had a huge slice already) had to go back and grab the Chicken Scarpariello slice too!

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.