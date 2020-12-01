Frank Pepe's Unveils Brand-New Pizza: Here's What's In It

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Christina Coulter
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Chicken Pesto Pizza Photo Credit: Frank Pepe's

New Haven's Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, named the best pizza in the country by The Daily Meal and The Guardian, is debuting a new iteration of its classic coal-fired pies. 

Available for a limited time starting Monday, Nov. 30, the eatery known for its crunchy, charred crust will list chicken pesto pizza on its menu at its 12 locations in the Northeast. 

The breakout pizza is made with mozzarella cheese, oven-roasted chicken, red peppers, nut-free pesto sauce, grated pecorino romano cheese and olive oil.

Watch the making of the new pie here on the restaurant's Instagram.  

The new pie will be available at all Pepe’s locations: 

  • Connecticut - Danbury, Fairfield, Manchester, New Haven, West Hartford, Waterbury, and Uncasville
  • Massachusetts - Burlington, Chestnut Hill, and Watertown
  • New York - Yonkers
  • Rhode Island - Warwick

Each Pepe’s location is offering takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup, while select locations are available for dine-in service.

