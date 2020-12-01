Frank Pepe's Unveils Brand-New Pizza: Here's What's In It

New Haven's Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, named the best pizza in the country by The Daily Meal and The Guardian, is debuting a new iteration of its classic coal-fired pies.

Available for a limited time starting Monday, Nov. 30, the eatery known for its crunchy, charred crust will list chicken pesto pizza on its menu at its 12 locations in the Northeast.

The breakout pizza is made with mozzarella cheese, oven-roasted chicken, red peppers, nut-free pesto sauce, grated pecorino romano cheese and olive oil.

The new pie will be available at all Pepe’s locations:

Connecticut - Danbury, Fairfield, Manchester, New Haven, West Hartford, Waterbury, and Uncasville

Massachusetts - Burlington, Chestnut Hill, and Watertown

New York - Yonkers

Rhode Island - Warwick

Each Pepe’s location is offering takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup, while select locations are available for dine-in service.

