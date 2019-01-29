Family Run Eatery Ranks High Among Best Places For Pizza In Putnam County

Prato Trattoria, the home of “Johnny Mozz,” has updated the pizzeria and restaurant’s interior.

Located on Route 6 in Carmel, Prato serves Putnam and Westchester counties as well as parts of Connecticut. Prato recently went through a deep-clean and a little redecorating in mid-January to freshen up the pizzeria’s digs. The restrooms may have gotten the most attention. It is now gleaming, white-tiled, and accessorized.

Owned by the Spaccarelli family, Prato features homemade pasta, specialty pizzas, housemade mozzarella, specials, and artisan bread. The pizzeria serves Sicilian style pies, thin and square.

Along with the spruce-up, Prato is hoping to attract some love this Valentine’s Day with its heart-shaped pizza - which comes with heart-shaped pepperoni.

Among the restaurant’s standout menu items are the Halfmoon pie - half a calzone and half a dozen garlic knots together at last - stuffed avocado, fried calamari, braised short rib, filet sole of Francese, fresh pasta tortellini alla nonna, housemade gelato, and black linguine. Prato’s is known, too, for its regular Wednesday deal - $10 for a large pie.

There’s also the Johnny Mozz, a hand-stretched mozzarella made daily by John Spaccarelli Jr. that is used in many of Prato’s recipes and sold in stores. Spaccarelli has been making cheese for 10 years, hence the nickname.

Prato has garnered a number of positive Yelp reviews, including one by Sam O. who said eating bread from Prato is a religious experience.

“If you have not eaten there when you do, order a full round loaf of their homemade bread. That bread alone is something akin to a religious experience. I don't know how they bake it, but it is sooo good,” Sam O. of Putnam Valley, New York, said. “Overall, the friendly wait staff, great food, excellent drinks, and that bread make Prato Trattoria a 5 Star experience and truly, 2nd to none.”

