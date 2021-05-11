Ducklings Stuck In Storm Drain Rescued By Police Officers In Area

One Hudson Valley police department spent part of a day rescuing some baby ducklings who were stuck in a storm drain.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was notified of the predicament on Monday, May 10.

Responding officers and an Animal Control officer were dispatched to 52 Kingwood Park to see if they could assist.

Upon arrival, Officer Joe Lombardi found the ducklings, but could not get access to them because of the storm grate.

The officers who saved the ducks. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Officer Jeff Sinclair arrived on the scene to lend a hand. The Town of Poughkeepsie Highway Department came out and removed several storm drain covers so the two officers along with Animal Control Officer Cathy Edwards were able to scoop the ducklings up and bring them to safety.

The storm drain the ducklings were stuck in. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

At the end of the day, when everyone was gone, Officer Edwards waited for the mama duck to come out and collect her ducklings One by one they followed her home.

"Thank you to the Town of Poughkeepsie Highway Dept. for the assist," the department said.

