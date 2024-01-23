Lifelong Firefighter From Putnam County Dies: 'His Legacy Will Undoubtedly Live On'

Putnam County resident Dennis Rotenberg of Garrison died on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the age of 71, according to his obituary.

Born in the Northern Westchester city of Peekskill in 1952, Rotenberg attended Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak and went on to work with City Carting of Westchester for three decades.

After moving to Garrison, he joined the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company in May 1985 and served as a firefighter for more than 25 years. During this time, he became an important fixture of the department, the company said in a post on social media.

"We will forever be grateful for Dennis' unwavering dedication to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company, and we will cherish the memories of his selfless service and camaraderie," the company wrote in their post, continuing, "His legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him."

In addition to his public service, Rotenberg was also a dedicated family man. He met his wife, Karen, in 1973 and married her in Bedford in 1977. Together, they had two children.

According to his obituary, Rotenberg was known for his ability to connect with everyone he talked to.

"Dennis will always be remembered for his outgoing personality, humor, and ability to have a conversation with anyone. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts," his obituary read.

Rotenberg is survived by Karen; his children, Joshua and Kortney, and their partners, Krystle and Daniel; his grandchildren, Diego, Gabriel, Alexa, Addalie, and Aubree; his sister, Lynn; and several other family members.

Rotenberg's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.