Large Tree Falls On Wires, Sparks Blaze In Carmel

Part of a busy Hudson Valley road is closed after a large tree fell across it, striking power lines in the process. 

A fallen tree sparked a fire on Bucks Hollow Road in Carmel.&nbsp;

Ben Crnic
The stretch of Bucks Hollow Road between Astor Drive and Route 6 in the Putnam County town of Carmel is currently impassable thanks to a fallen tree, the Carmel Highway Department announced on Friday, Aug. 9 just before 4:30 p.m. 

The tree sparked a fire after it fell on power lines, as shown in photos of the incident released by the department. 

NYSEG has since been notified. For now, motorists in the area should use alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

