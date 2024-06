Southbound I-684 is set to be reduced to one lane between Exit 9 (I-84) and Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in the Putnam County town of Southeast on Thursday, June 13, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will last between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will allow crews to perform bridge work, officials added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.