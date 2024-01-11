Overcast 43°

Increased Police Presence Scheduled For Several Mahopac Schools: 'No Emergency'

Several schools in the Hudson Valley are scheduled to have an increased law enforcement presence as part of a drill, police announced. 

Three schools in Mahopac, including Mahopac High School, will have an increased police presence as part of a drill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Three schools in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac will have an increased police presence on Thursday, Jan. 11 as part of a lockdown drill, the Carmel Police Department announced. 

The three schools with increased presence will be Mahopac High School, Mahopac Middle School, and the Mahopac Falls Academy, the department said. 

As part of the drill, officers and deputies from Carmel Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will be at the school properties. 

"There is no emergency or threat to the schools," the department said on social media. 

