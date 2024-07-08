Harmful Algae Blooms Close Several Putnam County Beaches

Five beaches in Putnam County are currently closed as a result of the blooms, according to county officials.

The affected beaches include:

Barger Pond Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Saturday, July 6;

Carraras Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Friday, July 5;

Jackson Beach in Patterson, which was closed on Tuesday, July 2;

Singers Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Saturday, July 6;

Warren Beach in Patterson, which was closed on Tuesday, July 2.

According to county officials, the blooms can appear blue-green, plain green, yellow, brown, or red, and may have scum on the water surface or shoreline.

They often look unnatural, as if someone spilled a can of paint into the water, officials added.

The algae blooms can cause health effects when a person's skin touches them, or when water is swallowed or inhaled. They can also pose a major hazard to drinking water supplies, officials said.

Anyone who sees something they think is a harmful algae bloom can tell the beach operator or lifeguard as well as call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.