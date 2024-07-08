Fair 87°

Harmful Algae Blooms Close Several Putnam County Beaches

Several beaches in the Hudson Valley are closed to the public thanks to harmful algae blooms that can harm the health of swimmers. 

A harmful algae bloom. 

 Photo Credit: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
Five beaches in Putnam County are currently closed as a result of the blooms, according to county officials. 

The affected beaches include: 

  • Barger Pond Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Saturday, July 6;
  • Carraras Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Friday, July 5; 
  • Jackson Beach in Patterson, which was closed on Tuesday, July 2;
  • Singers Beach in Putnam Valley, which was closed on Saturday, July 6;
  • Warren Beach in Patterson, which was closed on Tuesday, July 2. 

According to county officials, the blooms can appear blue-green, plain green, yellow, brown, or red, and may have scum on the water surface or shoreline. 

They often look unnatural, as if someone spilled a can of paint into the water, officials added. 

The algae blooms can cause health effects when a person's skin touches them, or when water is swallowed or inhaled. They can also pose a major hazard to drinking water supplies, officials said.

Anyone who sees something they think is a harmful algae bloom can tell the beach operator or lifeguard as well as call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

