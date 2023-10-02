Fight Over Handicap Parking Spot: Man Points Gun At Customers In Mahopac Deli, Police Say

The arrest resulted from an incident in Putnam County on Saturday, Sept. 30 around 8 a.m., when police responded to a local deli in Mahopac where a man had allegedly menaced customers with a gun, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

Arriving officers found that the suspect had already left the deli, which was not identified by police, and began an investigation into the incident.

According to Bodo, the investigation determined that the suspect, 73-year-old Ignazio Castiglia of Mahopac, had wrongfully accused some customers of parking in a handicapped parking space.

Castiglia then allegedly approached them aggressively and a minor altercation began before the group appeared to go their separate ways. However, Castiglia then brandished a handgun and threatened the same customers shortly after, Bodo said.

After identifying Castiglia as the suspect, Carmel officers went to his Mahopac residence and took him into custody without incident, also recovering a licensed Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from his home.

Castiglia was charged with:

Second-degree menacing;

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony.

Castiglia was later arraigned in court and released on his own recognizance pending another future court appearance.

