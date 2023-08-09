Energy Upgrades: Substation Improvements To Reduce Power Outages In Putnam

The upgrades will be coming to the Dingle Ridge substation located in the Putnam County village of Brewster and are meant to increase reliability and capacity for customers in the region, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The project, which began in September 2022 and is planned to be completed by June 2024, will increase reliable energy service for more than 700 customers and also allow energy to be rerouted when a line goes down, officials said.

In order to accomplish this, the project will relocate and upgrade the current 5-megavolt amperes bank to a new substation in Brewster with two 22.4 MVA transformer banks. Additionally, a few segments of distribution circuits will be converted from 4.8-kilovolt to 13.2-kilovolt circuits to increase capacity and reliability.

NYSEG Brewster Division manager of regional operations Rob McDonough explained that these improvements would be instrumental in preventing outages.

"This project will reduce the number of outages and the time of outages that do occur for customers by increasing our reliable service," he said.

Putnam County officials said that the improvements will be essential for improving the electric grid in the area.

“Improvements to our grid are desperately needed and I thank NYSEG for making this investment in our infrastructure," said Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, who added, "It will enhance the reliability of our electrical system, benefitting residents and businesses.”

Assemblyman Matt Slater called the upgrades "an important enhancement that signals NYSEG's commitment to upgrading our region's utility infrastructure to ensure reliable service."

"I am hopeful that we will see similar upgrades for other portions of their service area in the Brewster Division," Slater added.

